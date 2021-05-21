A year later, has anything changed from the Black Lives Matter movement?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Black Lives Matter marches electrified the world in 2020. Protestors marched the streets in cities across America in the aftermath of police killing of George Floyd. How important is the Black Lives Matter movement? Has anything changed from a year ago? We sit down with local activists to discuss.

Why did we have these different marches, these different protests a year ago?

“I think because we are in an internet age. I think these have been occurring you know since African Americans have been enslaved in this country. But now we are in an age of technology and there are a lot more people with cell phones, there are a lot more people who are engaged in video recording and they’re tuned in and coupled into the fact that we are in a pandemic and everything was shut down. So there was no distractions, so you know people could tune in because it was something to watch,” said Loretta Graham Social Justice Advocate.

Local activist Monique Dennise said, “And really it has been happening, you can go all the way back to Rodney King where that was video taped and we got to see a little bit of that. I have talked to several different people who have different triggers or they can literally pinpoint one person and say it was Ahmad Avery that murder changed my life. It was Treyvon Martin that murder changed my life. It was Sandra Bland, that conspiracy murder changed my life. For me it was George Floyd. That murder changed my life forever.”

“What we’re talking about is the systematic killing of Black people by law enforcement that’s a whole separate category. Because if you understand the history of policing in this country, it started with slave patrols. And if people do the actual learn about the history and do the work on how policing developed in the system, it was systematic racism from the get go,” said Graham.

What is Black Lives Matter?

“For me Black lives Matter is letting people know we exist also, you know. That we are not less than that we are equal to a white person, that we are equal to an Indian person, we are equal to an Asian person. You know Black lives matter means you cannot just kill us frivolously in the street and go on about your business which is what has been happening. We have been seen as less than animals you know. So black lives matter means, that we are just trying to include ourselves in the rest of the world as being equal to or good as and not less than. We just want social inclusion,” said Dennis.

Graham said, “It is a mantra that means for me recognize, that Black have been here and we are valuable and we have been contributors to this society to this country this nation to this world since the introduction. This does not start with White folks, ok. And we need to recognize folks need to the African contributions the African Americans in the United States have made. And realize that if we are not treated well then that is an indictment on this country. Because we were part of creating this country this is our land too. And we should have a say so in how want to live in it.”

“For me, Black lives matter is a mantra that’s become a movement. Personally it may mean different things to different people. But in the big scheme of things its definitely about acknowledging that Black lives should matter and we are not second class citizens and we should not be treated as such,” said Graham.

