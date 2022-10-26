A spook-tacular scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, the Berger family dusts off several spooky decorations and makes their home a haven for Halloween fans throughout the Coastal Bend.

Ghosts and ghouls are out for a Halloween fright at a house in Portland this month. Shaky skeletons, towering terrors and possessed phantoms can be spotted over at the 1100 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

After years of growing their collection, the Berger family has made their set-up an annual tradition. Larry Berger said it takes three to four weeks to set everything up, and it's nice to see people getting into the Halloween spirit.

"On Tuesday evening, I walked out of my house and there was 15 people in front of my house, walking and checking it all out," Larry Berger said. "It was very awesome."

Larry's daughters, Olivia and Emily, both said they are grateful for their dad's dedication to the holiday. According to the sisters, who dressed up as Winifred Sanderson and Billy Butcherson from the Disney film "Hocus Pocus" respectively, even though they sometimes complain, they are happy and excited to help their dad conceptualize the scene, and set everything up.

"Little kids get so excited most of the time," Emily Berger said, speaking on how trick-or-treaters react to their house. "Sometimes they get scared, and run away."

The house stays spooky every Monday through Thursday until 9 p.m., and on the weekends, folks can stop by until 10 p.m. All the decorations come down on Halloween night, when the Bergers start their decoration plans for Christmas.