A last look at Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Before Sunrise Mall is completely torn down, KRIS 6 got an exclusive look inside.

Demolition began last week and the crew tells us it will take them two and a half to three months to complete.

Shane Rackley - KRIS 6 News

The bricks, metal, and aluminum from the mall will be sorted and recycled or sent to the landfill.

KRIS 6 broke the story back on August 7 that owners have future plans to built two Marriott hotels, two apartment complexes, and some restaurants in place of the old mall.

Sunrise Mall opened its doors on February 4th, 1981, and has been virtually “dead” since August 2019 when it officially closed its doors to the public.

File photo Sunrise Mall under construction in 1980.

In the years since it has experienced constant break-ins andnumerous citations by the city’s code enforcement division.

