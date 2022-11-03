Watch Now
A community altar at school

Taft High School celebrates Dia de los Muertos
Posted at 9:29 PM, Nov 02, 2022
CORPUS CHRISITI, Texas — Taft High School held its own Dia de Los Muertos event today.

Students had the opportunity to choose either a family member, friend, or celebrity who inspires and motivates them to honor on the school's community altar.

After choosing a person to honor, several students wrote letters in specially-made stationery to the deceased and printed photographs to include with their letters.

Cecilia Hanna, the English I Educator and Student Council Sponsor at Taft High School, said the vent was needed after the COVID-19 pandemic because the Taft community was hit particularly hard.

"We wanted to honor that ad to recognize that, especially with Dia de Los Muertos," Hanna said. "Let this be a time to come together as a family, and to heal, and again to honor our past and celebrate our future."

This is the first time Taft High School has created a community altar for Dia de Los Muertos, and educators hope to make it an annual event.

