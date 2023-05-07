A champion of 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has been crowned

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A record setting bull riding season for the 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, came to a successful conclusion on Saturday, according to a press release from

Josh Frost, of Randlett, Utah, has been crowned champion of the 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, securing his title and $50,000 bonus with a "clutch ride".

Frost, who is part of the 2023 PBR Team Series Draft, maintained his lead over No. 2 Claudio Montanha Jr., of Ribeirao dos Indios, Brazil, even after Frost had his lead shrink to 63.5 points on the opening night of competition after he bucked off Sugar Smack in 3.57 seconds.

Frost later rebounded and gained crucial ground by conquering Simp for 86.75 points, earning him a spot in the championship round.

Montanha also earned a spot in the Top 10 but fumbled in the final round of competition after being bucked off by Ah Hell in a swift 3.31 seconds.

Frost shot from the chutes aboard with the title in hand, but was unable to end the season with a qualified ride, hitting the ground in 7.34 seconds. He tied for sixth place overall and earned 55 Velocity points, putting him 113.5 points ahead of Montanha, the release states.

From his victory, Frost has earned his second consecutive qualification to the PBR World Finals, to be held May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena and will join 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals event champion Joao Lucas Campos, of Porto Feliz, Brazil.

This is Campos's first event on U.S. soil.

He went 2-for-3, sweeping Championship Saturday, earning $37,250. After being upended by Fearful in a quick 3.3 seconds in Round 1, Campos delivered the top score in Round 2 when he covered Homegrown for 87.5 points.

