A $800M development coming to North Padre Island will include nature and homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction plans for a new residential community on North Padre Island has begun.

The community is planned to be 240 acres and will provide space for more than 600 residential lots.

District 4 councilman Dan Suckley, who represents North Padre Island and its constituents, spoke in a phone interview about these developments and who they would benefit.

“Well, it’s a multi-phase development. Obviously, a good part of it is on the former site of where Schlitterbahn was,” Suckley said.

According to a press release, the $800 million master-planned community owned and designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The property will include several amenities, which will allow for the integration of homes into nature and connect them to the Gulf Coast.

“This is going to have some public access," Suckley said. "It's going to have some canals through the development so people will be able to utilize their kayaks and other small vessels to traverse the canal. If it has public access and things the public can utilize, it’s not going to benefit only the high class."

According to the document, Corpus Christi is the first and only luxury residential and resort destination on North Padre Island, this property could bring a lot of revenue to the city.

“It’s a development that’s primary in a beach environment, (where) you’re in walking distance of the beach," he said. "Again there are canals throughout the development so much of the development is going to be waterfront. So, beach environment, waterfront environment is typically going to be a higher priced.”

The development this property will also include dry stack marina, cafes, shops, markets, a yacht club and Whitecap Nature Preserve.

“There is public access and public infrastructure as a part of this," he said. "Certainly, if people want to go utilizes the retail areas, utilize the hotels, utilize the bike-walking trails, enjoy the water features. Those are all things that they can do now as part of this development being made.”

This is expected to be a 12-year development.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.