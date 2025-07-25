9-year-old's lemonade stand in Flour Bluff raises $142 for flood victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl in Flour Bluff turned a childhood tradition into a powerful way to give back to those in need.

Nine-year-old Lilly Underbrink set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood, but instead of keeping the profits for herself, she donated all $142 she raised to flood victims in Kerr County.

"Hello my name is Lilliana Underbrink. This summer I sold two batches of lemonade at a lemonade stand," Lilly said.

The young entrepreneur mixed, measured, and poured her way to success, with a special focus on her favorite ingredient.

When asked about her favorite part of making lemonade, Lilly didn't hesitate: "The lemons."

Her mother, Audre Underbrink, expressed pride in her daughter's selfless decision.

"I did something right because if she's thinking about others when it was something that was originally intended for self, that's what the goal is," Audre said.

The family took the donation to Whataburger, where the restaurant was already collecting money for flood victims.

"Today I went to Whataburger to give them my donation. I was surprised when they gave me free breakfast and a bunch of goodies," Lilly said.

While Lilly is unsure if she'll host another lemonade stand soon, she's grateful for the community support she received.

"Thank you to the Flour Bluff Community for helping me with this," Lilly said.

