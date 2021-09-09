9/11 remembrance events you can attend locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list of 9/11 events honoring the the first responders and those who died on September 11, 2001.

Memorial Ride

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson announces a memorial ride in honor of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed in the Kabul airport attack. The ride will be followed by a memorial event at the store, remembering and honoring the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. This police-escorted ride will be from Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery and back. The memorial event will then continue at the store with live music, free beer, and burgers grilled by the Combat Veterans for donations.

Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 502 SPID.

Admission for the ride and event will be free.

The memorial event will include opportunities to raise proceeds for local military and first responder organizations.

22-Mile Ruck

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans die from suicide every day. On Saturday, veterans across Texas will take part in a 22-mile walk to bring awareness to this suicide rate and to honor the 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan. At 6am, two local veterans will walk from Aransas Pass Walmart to Holiday Beach.

Time: 6 a.m.

Where: Aransas Pass

110 Flights of Stairs in Honor of Sept. 11th

First responders will get on their Stairmasters and walk 110 flights of stairs in honor of the first responders who lost their lives in 9/11. Public Citizens can take part after 10AM.

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 4108 South Staples

2071 Steps in honor of the first Responders

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend welcomes press coverage for a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge to our community on Saturday 9/11/2021 for the 20th Anniversary of the tragic event. We encourage all to visit our Y to climb 110 flights or walk 2071 Steps in honor of the first responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 in 2001, 20 years ago. Participants may use our YMCA Building Stairs, Stairmaster Machine or the outdoor stairs that lead up the hill to our building. Bottled Water and snacks will be provided to 9/11 challengers. With every step, we remember.

Kingsville 9/11 Memorial

A Tribute of Remembrance, Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX.

Turcotte-Piper Mortuary and the Ministerial Alliance of Kingsville present “A Tribute of Remembrance for the Loved and Lost of Sept. 11, 2001”

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: General Cavazos

Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Union Benefit

Blue Mass for First Responders

Patriotic 9/11 Parade

Begins at Immaculate Conception Church, 107 Church St and will head down Gregory Avenue. Several elementary school students will sing several patriotic songs before marching with American flags in the parade. The Veterans Band of CC will perform at the park next to the church. Air Force veteran Jason Towns will fly his vintage aircraft over the crowd. The event will end around 9pm with fireworks. Valero will cook 1,000 hot dogs for all of the kids and participants for the parade. Former Gregory-Portland HS football player/ University of Texas Marty Akins will be the parade marshal. NJROTC programs from Gregory-Portland High School and Aransas Pass High School will take part. The event will end around 9pm with fireworks.

Church Unlimited First Responder Bags

Free Memorial Concert

Christina's Place is hosting a free memorial concert to remember and honor the lives lost during the tragic events of 9/11.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. and will feature three bands; Eli V., Shadow by the Seaside, and CJ Simmons and Hill Country Revival.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the restaurant. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the outdoor concert.

Christina's place is located at 114 S. Leona Street, Orange Grove, TX, 78372.