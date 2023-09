CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A memorial ceremony was held in remembrance of the fallen first responders lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The ceremony was held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, and the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department were all in attendance to mark this solemn day.

