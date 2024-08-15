87-year-old Robstown resident dies after being swarmed by bees

ROBSTOWN, Texas — One day after being swarmed by bees, 87-year-old Robstown man, Jose Santos Ortiz. died in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Just before 6:30 p.m., Robstown Police got several calls from the 500 block of West Avenue E about a man on the ground, covered in bees.

Jose Santos Ortiz was well known in the community for loving to do manual labor even in his old age.

He loved to paint fences, pick up metals, and cut grass. He was mowing a friend's lawn when he was attacked by a swarm of bees. He managed to run across the street away from his mower, getting his gloves and cap before he collapsed.

Firefighters and medics had to perform CPR on Santos before rushing him to the hospital in critical condition.

Robstown neighborhood news reporter Fernando Arevalo arrived at the house where Santos had been swarmed and found it was being barricaded to prevent people from coming into the neighborhood. Firefighters and animal control looked around for the beehive. The city ended up having to call a private company to come out.

"It's a three-foot by three-foot hive," Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez said. "I'm working through mutual aid to see if we can get someone else out there. I've contacted several other department heads including Kingsville PD, and CCPD, and they have been very helpful, and given us resources as well."

Robstown Police and city officials were urging nearby residents to stay indoors until the hive is destroyed, and all the bees are killed. Pets should also be kept inside.

