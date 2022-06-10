74th annual Shrimporee returns June 10

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The city of Aransas Pass is hard at work preparing for the upcoming 74th Annual Shrimporee.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, along with numerous other entities, non-profit organizations, and volunteers, are gearing up for one of the biggest events of the season.

"Every year, the Shrimporee festival has a significant impact on the community of Aransas Pass and has been known to host over 55,000 visitors in a single weekend," said organizers.

Several organizations, including the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, rely on the Shrimporee to fund programs and scholarships in the area.

"This event brings together many of our local non-profit organizations to support many worthwhile causes," said Aransas Pass officials in a release.

Shrimporee Grounds will open up on Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m. and remain open until 12 a.m.

The Annual Shrimporee Parade starts at 10 a.m. on June 11, in the downtown area, and Shrimporee Grounds open at 12 p.m. and close at 12 a.m. On Sunday, June 12, the Shrimporee will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

"Whether you are a sponsor, a vendor, a volunteer, or a visitor, your contribution is important. A lot of hard work leading up to and during Shrimporee make this a grand event," added organizers.

Some of the activities planned for this year's Shrimporee are the shrimp eating contest, Folklorico dancers, Mariachis, belly dancers, face painting, a magic show, pony rides, arts and crafts, and a culinary stage.

Games , a carnival, Kidz Korner with Identikid, and the "Zoomagination" Exotic Animal Exhibit are some of the featured events that will be on site.

"Shrimporee has two stages loaded with something for everyone, from Country Western, Rock, 80's, and Tejano," said organizers in a statement.

Organizers say the Whataburger Stage will host a variety of fun, family entertainment throughout the day, and major entertainment at night.

The HEB Main Stage will feature large headliners, including Pat Green and Ramon Ayala, and a line-up of bands performing continuously from opening on Friday to closing Sunday.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce will provide free air-conditioned shuttle buses from remote parking sites for the convenience of Shrimporee guests.

"When it comes to shopping and dining, Shrimporee offers 80 plus vendors, a large variety of food from gumbo to funnel cakes, and shrimp. At least 15 non-profit groups and commercial vendors will be serving up a wide variety of delicious foods, benefiting area projects and scholarships," said organizers.

For more information, call the Aransas Pass Chamber at 361-758-2750 or visit their website.