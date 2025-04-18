7-year-old's 911 call leads to rescue: Children found with intoxicated mother in remote area

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — After an hour of searching Thursday night, CCPD and San Patricio County law enforcement were able to locate three young boys left in a car with their intoxicated mother after one of them called 911.

Shortly after 10 p.m., CCPD received a call from a 7-year-old boy who was stuck inside a car with his two younger brothers at an unknown location while their mother was asleep.

Candace Martinez, the 911 Dispatch Supervisor for CCPD, praised the child's bravery and quick thinking. "It is truly remarkable to see someone so young understand the importance of calling for help and providing the information we need to respond effectively," Martinez told KRIS 6.

Locating the phone proved difficult as the boy was calling from a "ghost phone," one without any cellular service. Initially, the location was pinned at 37 and Leopard St. However, the 7-year-old was able to give officers a more accurate location when he called back on his mother's phone, directing them closer to Nueces Bay.

CCPD contacted the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and other local authorities. Sheriff Oscar Rivera communicated through a Facebook post about their efforts, stating, "Our Communication Center received a chilling call from CCPD in reference to a 7-year-old in a vehicle with his 5 and 1-year-old brothers while mom was passed out drunk for several hours at an unknown location in San Patricio County."

The vehicle, along with all three boys, was eventually located at White Point, a remote area near Portland and Taft along the water's edge on County Road 63.

The mother, 32-year-old Christina Perez, was arrested and booked at the San Patricio County Jail, where she is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated and other similar charges.

Rivera mentioned that all three boys were taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital and are okay. They were subsequently released to their grandfather, with Child Protective Services (CPS) being contacted.

Following Thursday's incident, John Villarreal, Director Patrol Officer for CCPD, highlighted the critical nature of educating children about emergency response. "When children are taught what to do in emergencies, they can become crucial allies in saving lives," Villarreal told KRIS 6.

He elaborated, "It's fundamental to teach kids not just how to call 911, but how to share their full name, their parents' names, and addresses. Having this information can make a significant difference in emergency situations."

Villarreal emphasized the role of parents in this educational process, noting, "The more parents drill the children, the more they'll understand and the earlier they'll get it. Last night's call showed us how crucial it is for children to know how to get help, even when faced with challenging circumstances."

