UPDATE: 69-year-old pedestrian identified in Staples Street and Weber Road accident

10:52AM UPDATE:

The victim has been identified as Aurelio Marquez, 69.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 69-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Staples Street near Doddridge Sunday night.

Police say the man was not using a crosswalk when he attempted to cross the street and was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the man's identity pending an autopsy from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

