6 Things to Know: Trump SCOTUS appeal, CCISD job fair, Cyber Command bill

6 Things to Know: Trump SCOTUS appeal, CCISD job fair

Trump SCOTUS appeal



President Trump’s administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

A lower court recently blocked mass layoffs and agency restructuring.

More than a dozen groups are backing the lawsuit.

President Donald Trump’s fight to fire federal employees is back in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. Administration officials have filed an emergency appeal seeking to reverse a lower court's ruling from last week. That order had blocked sweeping layoffs and major reorganization efforts within federal agencies. The lawsuit has the support of more than a dozen unions, non-profits, and local governments.

Cyber Command bill





Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 150 in San Antonio.

The bill creates a new cyber command center in the city.

The center will defend against cyberattacks across Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott was in San Antonio on Monday to sign a bill establishing a cyber command center based in the Alamo City. Abbott said House Bill 150 will help strengthen Texas’s defenses against cyber threats. In his State of the State address, Abbott had declared the Texas Cyber Command an emergency item for the 89th legislative session.

CCISD job fair



CCISD is hosting a hiring event tomorrow at Carroll High School Arena.

Positions include teachers, coaches, nurses, drivers, and more.

A second event is scheduled for June 18 at Ray High School.

If you’re on the job hunt, Corpus Christi ISD is hiring. The district is hosting a job fair tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carroll High School Arena. Job openings include teachers, substitute teachers, coaches, nurses, bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria workers. On-site interviews will be available. If you can’t make it, another hiring event is scheduled for June 18 at the Ray High School cafeteria.

New Goodwill opening



A new Goodwill store opens Thursday in the Bay Area.

The location is between Staples and Everhart.

Prizes include free coffee and a Hooks raffle for early guests.

A new Goodwill store is opening this Thursday in the Bay Area, located between Staples and Everhart. The grand opening starts at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers will get special prizes, including free coffee and a chance to win a Corpus Christi Hooks raffle.

Robstown satellite clinic



The public health satellite clinic is open today in Robstown.

Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Services include diabetes and blood pressure screenings, and flu vaccines.

The Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District’s satellite clinic is open today at the Johnny Calderon Building in Robstown. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic provides free services including diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as flu vaccines. For more information, call 361-826-7200.

Robstown hurricane town hall meeting



The city is hosting a hurricane preparedness town hall on Friday.

It takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robstown City Hall.

Officials will answer questions and give out preparedness kits.

The city of Robstown, along with Nueces County Emergency Management, will host a Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall this Friday. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robstown City Hall, located at 101 East Main Avenue. Officials will be on hand to answer questions about hurricane preparedness and the local evacuation process. Emergency kits will also be given away during the meeting.

