6 Things to Know: Trump regains control of California National Guard, Alice ISD fills vacant board seat

6 Things to Know: Trump gives diplomacy two weeks before possible strike on Iran, Alice ISD fills vacant school board seat

From updates on national security to local school board developments, here’s what we’re following today:

President Trump gives diplomacy two weeks before possible strike on Iran



White House says Trump is weighing U.S. military involvement

Missile exchanges between Iran and Israel began June 12

U.S. and Iran continue diplomatic correspondence

The White House says President Donald Trump will hold off on any potential U.S. strike on Iran for at least two more weeks to allow diplomacy a chance to work.

The White House Press Secretary said Trump’s goal remains to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

This follows an Israeli airstrike last week that targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and top leaders. Correspondence between the U.S. and Iran is ongoing.

Trump regains control over California National Guard for protest response



Appeals court rules in favor of federal control

Troops deployed in response to immigration protests in L.A.

Decision overrides earlier order from California judge

A federal appeals court has temporarily ruled that President Trump can maintain federal control of the California National Guard amid ongoing protests in Los Angeles.

The court pointed to recent violence directed at law enforcement as justification for the ruling, which blocks a lower court’s order to return control to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Treadmill sparks fire at Southside gym, no injuries reported



Fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Saratoga Blvd

Nearby businesses briefly shut down as a precaution

Firefighters had flames out in 10 minutes

A fire at a yet-to-be-opened gym on Corpus Christi’s Southside Thursday night caused nearby businesses to close temporarily.

Officials say the fire started with a treadmill malfunction around 8:30 p.m. at a facility near Rodd Field Road.

Crews had the fire under control quickly and, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Body found near Rockport Harbor, believed to be local fisherman



Police recovered body Thursday afternoon

Victim believed to be an elderly man fishing from a pier

Name not released pending positive identification

Rockport Police are working to confirm the identity of a man found deceased near Rockport Harbor.

Early information suggests the man had been fishing before the incident.

Chief Nathan Anderson tells KRIS 6 News the victim is believed to be an elderly man, though a name has not yet been released.

Alice ISD fills vacant school board seat following resignation



Cody Reeves appointed to fill seat formerly held by Albert Molina

Molina resigned amid reports of inappropriate communications

Reeves says he wants to continue district growth

The Alice ISD School Board has named Cody Reeves as its newest member.

He fills the vacancy left by Albert Molina, who resigned earlier this month following allegations of inappropriate communications with a district employee.

Reeves says he’s committed to helping Alice ISD grow and move forward.

Hillcrest rezoning decision postponed by Port of Corpus Christi



Two Northside rezoning applications delayed

Affects Hillcrest and Washington-Coles neighborhoods

Aquatic center and parks will not be impacted

The Port of Corpus Christi has requested to delay two rezoning applications that would affect Northside neighborhoods, including Hillcrest and Washington-Coles.

The delay gives more time for review and community engagement before City Council meets on the matter on July 15.

Officials confirmed that the T.C. Ayers Aquatic Center and nearby park spaces will not be impacted by the proposed zoning changes.

