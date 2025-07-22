6 Things to Know: Trump administration faces Harvard lawsuit, Unaccompanied Army veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Monday morning update on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’re kicking off a brand new week, and today is extra special because it’s Michelle’s birthday! As we celebrate here in studio, we’re also keeping an eye on big headlines both here at home and across the country. From a high-profile lawsuit between Harvard and the Trump administration, to continued recovery efforts after devastating flooding in Kerrville, there’s a lot happening. Plus, construction begins on two busy Corpus Christi roads, and TXDOT is launching a major traffic safety campaign.

Let’s get into today’s top stories:

6 Things to Know: Trump administration faces lawsuit from Harvard, Community invited to honor unaccompanied Army veteran

Trump administration faces lawsuit from Harvard over funding freeze

A federal judge will hear Harvard’s lawsuit against the Trump administration

The school is fighting to stop a freeze on $2 billion in federal research funding

The administration accuses Harvard of not addressing antisemitism; the school denies the claims

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in Harvard University’s lawsuit against the Trump administration. The school is challenging a freeze on more than $2 billion in federal research funding. The administration claims Harvard failed to address harassment of Jewish students and faculty, making the university ineligible for funding. Harvard denies those accusations and argues the freeze is illegal and politically driven, saying that the president just wants to dictate curriculum.

Number of missing drops in Kerrville flood disaster

Just three people remain unaccounted for after historic flooding

At least 135 deaths have been confirmed since the July 4th weekend

Search efforts are continuing in Kerr County

In Kerrville, officials say the number of missing people after the deadly Fourth of July flooding has now dropped to just three. Authorities say several people previously listed as missing have been located safely. The flood, which brought widespread devastation to the Hill Country, has claimed at least 135 lives.

Community invited to honor unaccompanied Army veteran

Army veteran David Lee Bern to be laid to rest Thursday

No family is expected to attend his burial

The public is encouraged to show support at 10 a.m.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is asking for the community’s help to honor U.S. Army veteran David Lee Bern. He will be laid to rest Thursday morning, and no family members are expected to attend. The public is invited to be there for his service and give him the respect and gratitude he deserves. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Bonner Drive reconstruction project begins today

Construction begins on Bonner Drive between Everhart Road and Flynn Parkway

Crews will rebuild the roadway, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters

The $3.6 million project is part of the 2022 voter-approved bond

Work begins today on Bonner Drive, with full reconstruction planned between Everhart Road and Flynn Parkway. The project includes brand-new pavement, sidewalks, and other upgrades. It’s part of the 2022 bond package and is expected to be completed by December.

Taylor Street construction kicks off downtown

Utility and street improvements begin on Taylor Street today

Work will take place in 8 phases through October

One-way traffic will remain in effect during construction

Downtown drivers should plan ahead as roadwork begins on Taylor Street today. The project will be completed in eight phases between North Lower Broadway and North Water Street. Construction is expected to last through October, and traffic will be limited to one-way in affected areas.

Operation Slowdown aims to reduce speeding on Texas roads

TXDOT and law enforcement launch “Operation Slowdown”

Extra patrols will run statewide through August 3

More than 1,400 people died in speed-related crashes in Texas last year

The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with law enforcement for “Operation Slowdown,” a campaign focused on curbing speeding. Officers will be out in force through August 3. TXDOT says speeding was a factor in more than 1,400 deadly crashes across the state last year. The campaign also reminds drivers that speeding can lead to fines, court costs, and higher insurance rates.

Thanks for starting your Monday with us on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. From all of us here, and a big happy birthday to Michelle, we hope you have a great start to your week.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind, Coastal Bend.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann