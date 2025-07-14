6 Things to Know: Rain delays recovery efforts in Kerrville, Young boy killed in parking lot accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News.

As search and recovery operations continue in Kerrville, weather conditions are once again complicating rescue efforts. We’re also tracking local tributes, construction updates, and some national developments with real implications here at home. Here’s what you need to know today.

6 Things to Know: Rain delays recovery efforts in Kerrville flood zone, Young boy killed in Corpus Christi parking lot accident

Rain delays recovery efforts in Kerrville flood zone

Ground search suspended due to rising water and more rainfall

129 confirmed dead with over 170 people still missing

2,000 personnel involved in search and rescue

July 4th flooding now one of the deadliest in U.S. history

Rescue crews in Central Texas have temporarily suspended ground search operations as rain continues to fall in Kerrville, raising river levels and forcing road closures. More than 170 people remain missing, and at least 129 lives have been lost since the devastating July 4th flooding. Crews from local, state, and federal agencies, about 2,000 personnel in total, are participating in search and recovery operations. The National Weather Service warns that water levels may continue rising as rain moves across the region.

President Trump expected to make Russia statement today

Announcement teased during NBC interview

May include new sanctions on Moscow

Senate considering its own Russia sanctions bill

Drone attacks escalate in Ukraine

President Trump is expected to make a “major announcement” about Russia today, following up on a promise made during an interview with NBC News last week. The nature of the announcement remains unclear, but sources say additional sanctions on Russia are being considered in response to continued attacks on Ukraine, including a drone strike that damaged a maternity hospital in Kharkiv. Meanwhile, a separate bipartisan bill in the Senate could also expand sanctions against Moscow.

Tomato tariffs begin today

U.S. pulls out of 1996 tomato price agreement with Mexico

21% tariffs imposed on most tomato imports

Price increases expected for ketchup, salsa, pizza, and more

Starting today, you may see higher prices on common grocery items like ketchup, salsa, and pizza sauce. That’s because the U.S. has withdrawn from a 28-year-old trade agreement with Mexico, paving the way for 21% tariffs on imported tomatoes. The Tomato Suspension Agreement, in place since 1996, previously helped stabilize pricing and prevent trade disputes. Retailers and restaurants are expected to pass the added cost on to consumers.

Bishop Police Captain Tony Macias dies after cancer battle

Diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Thanksgiving

Served 15 years in law enforcement, 5 with Bishop PD

Community remembers him as a dedicated public servant

The Bishop Police Department is mourning the loss of Captain Tony Macias, who passed away after a months-long battle with stage 4 cancer. Captain Macias, who had served five years with Bishop PD and nearly 15 years in law enforcement, was diagnosed last Thanksgiving. His colleagues remember him as a respected leader and a compassionate public servant. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers.

Young boy killed in Corpus Christi parking lot accident

Boy was riding a skateboard when struck by a vehicle

Incident occurred near Horne and Airport Road

Driver stayed at the scene and called police

No charges filed at this time

A young boy has died after being hit by a car while riding a skateboard in a Corpus Christi parking lot Friday afternoon. The crash happened near Horne and Airport Road. Police say the driver was backing out of a parking space when the boy was struck. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. So far, no charges have been filed.

Huntwick Avenue rebuild begins

Street connects Staples to H-E-B Plus on Saratoga

New pavement, sidewalks, and drainage systems

$950,000 project set to finish in November

Construction begins today on a major rebuild of Huntwick Avenue, which runs between Staples Street and the H-E-B Plus on Saratoga.

The project will include new concrete pavement, gutters, and sidewalks to improve traffic flow and safety. The cost is projected at just over $950,000, with completion expected in November.

