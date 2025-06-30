6 Things to Know: Millions of Americans to see smaller Social Security checks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

It’s a new week, and there's a lot going on! Everything from major legislation in the Senate to safety concerns here at home. From updates on your Social Security benefits to changes on the Ellis Seawall, here’s what you need to know today.

Senate begins debating President Trump’s major policy bill

Debate expected to last up to 20 hours

Senators allowed 10 hours each per party

Amendments and final vote to follow

The Senate has officially opened debate on President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill. Each party will get 10 hours of floor time to argue for or against the legislation. Once debate wraps up, lawmakers will have the chance to propose amendments. A final vote is expected shortly after. The bill has been a cornerstone of the President’s agenda, and the White House hopes to move it to the President’s desk before July 4th. The bill would still need to pass in the House, which may see significant pushback from Democrats and some Republicans alike as it will increase the deficit by trillions and kick millions off of Medicaid.

Court to hear arguments in transportation funding lawsuit

20 states suing to keep transportation funds

White House wants to tie funds to immigration cooperation

Federal judge temporarily blocked withholding funds

Attorneys from 20 states are appearing in a Rhode Island courtroom today to challenge the Trump administration’s attempt to withhold transportation funds from states that don't comply with federal immigration enforcement. A judge temporarily blocked the move in June, citing the risk of irreparable harm. Today’s hearing will help determine whether that block will remain in place while the lawsuit moves forward.

Millions of Americans to see smaller Social Security checks

Starting in July, repayment rates increase

Overpayments caused by income misreporting, calculation errors

Repayment rate increasing from 10% to 50%

Waivers available for those who can’t repay

Starting next month, some Americans may notice their Social Security checks are smaller. The Social Security Administration says it’s working to recover years of nearly $72 million in overpayments from 2015-2022, many due to income changes that went unreported or internal calculation errors. The administration had been withholding 10% of monthly checks, but now says some recipients will see 50% withheld. Those affected can request a waiver if they weren’t at fault or are unable to repay.

Southbound lanes of new Harbor Bridge now open

Lanes opened Saturday after ribbon cutting

Northbound lanes to open in early July

Bridge is the tallest in Texas, built for a 170-year lifespan

After more than a decade in the making, the southbound lanes of the new Harbor Bridge are now officially open.

TXDOT held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, followed by the first public crossing of the new bridge.

If you’re heading toward Portland or North Beach, you’ll still need to use the old bridge for now. The northbound lanes are expected to open in early July, we will keep you posted as soon as we get more information from TXDOT.

Corpus Christi police arrest 6 for reckless driving

Four arrests on Friday for speeding over 100 mph

Two arrests on Saturday for street racing

Motorcycles and cars impounded

Police are continuing their crackdown on reckless drivers here in the Coastal Bend. Six people were arrested over the weekend by the Violent Crimes Traffic Unit. On Friday, four drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Highway 358, two of them on motorcycles.

Then on Saturday, two more drivers were arrested for street racing near Everhart Road. All vehicles involved were impounded.

Ellis Seawall limits vehicle access due to erosion

City installs bollards at Mile Marker 217.5

Area just south of Wyndham Hotel

Pedestrian access remains open

Beach erosion is now limiting vehicle access to Ellis Seawall, according to Corpus Christi officials. Bollards were installed just south of the Wyndham Hotel at mile marker 217.5 to prevent further damage. Pedestrians are still welcome, but cars will no longer be able to access the affected area.

That wraps up this morning's coverage.

We'll see you tomorrow!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann