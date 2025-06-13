6 Things to Know: Israel strike, Boil water notice for Beeville, Sandbag distribution in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we’ve got a full slate of important headlines today, including a high-profile court appearance, an international military operation, and a local accident investigation. But first, we want to invite you to be a part of our Flag for a Flag event happening now across the Coastal Bend. Residents can bring in their worn or tattered American flags to one of 13 participating locations and receive a brand-new one, free of charge, while supplies last. To find a location near you, visit flagforaflag.org.

6 Things to Know: Israel confirms strike on nuclear targets in Iran, Boil water notice issued for Beeville, Sandbag distribution set for Saturday in Corpus Christi

Kilmar Abrego set for arraignment in federal court



Mistakenly deported man now faces smuggling charges

Accused of helping transport undocumented migrants across states

Civil rights groups plan to march before his court appearance

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported to El Salvador before being returned to the U.S., will be formally arraigned today.

Federal court documents allege he conspired to move undocumented migrants from Texas to other states within the U.S.

In response to the charges, civil rights leaders are planning a march ahead of this morning’s hearing.

Israel confirms strike on nuclear targets in Iran



Operation “Rising Lion” underway, says Netanyahu

Airspace over Israel closed, state of emergency declared

Iran’s leaders vow retaliation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country has launched a military operation targeting nuclear facilities in Iran.

Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the strike aims to halt nuclear developments and is expected to continue for several days.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader has vowed the country will strike back. Israel has since closed its airspace and declared a national emergency.

CCPD continues investigation into deadly motorcycle crash



43-year-old Timothy Raska killed early Monday on NPID

Police seek driver of a white vehicle possibly involved

Witnesses urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS

Corpus Christi Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Monday morning on the Northwest Parkway near Bear Lane. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Timothy Raska. Investigators believe a white vehicle may have played a role and are asking anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Boil water notice issued for Beeville



Water main break impacts 24-inch transmission line

All water must be boiled before drinking, cooking, or washing

Notice remains in effect until TCEQ clears water quality tests

Residents in Beeville are under a boil water notice today following a major water main break. The break impacted a large transmission line and disrupted water services across the city. Until testing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirms safe water, all tap water should be boiled before use.

Thomas J. Henry ups bid for American Bank Center naming rights



Raises offer to $20 million over 10 years

City council backed earlier $12.5M proposal in a non-binding vote

Final decision lies with the venue’s management group

Attorney Thomas J. Henry has increased his offer to $20 million over ten years for the naming rights to the American Bank Center.

Earlier this week, city council backed his original $12.5 million proposal, though that vote was non-binding. Henry says his new offer shows he’s committed to making a real investment in the future of Corpus Christi. The final decision now rests with the venue’s management group.

Sandbag distribution set for Saturday in Corpus Christi



Pickup at Cabaniss Athletic Complex from 8–11 a.m.

Limit of 8 free sandbags per vehicle

Second event scheduled for June 28, 1–4 p.m.

The City of Corpus Christi will hold a sandbag distribution event this Saturday to help residents prepare for the storm season. It will take place at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex from 8 to 11 a.m., and residents can receive up to eight free sandbags per vehicle. A second distribution will happen on June 28 in the afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the same location.

