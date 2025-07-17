CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hi there Coastal Bend neighbors! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here from KRIS 6 News.

The weekend is just around the corner, and we’ve got a mix of stories to get you caught up before you head out to enjoy the sunshine. From local community events and legislative updates to major moves at the state and federal level, there’s a little bit of everything in today’s news roundup.

6 Things to Know: House Doge cuts up for vote, Shooting victim in Agua Dulce identified

Let’s jump in:

House Doge cuts up for vote

House Republicans racing to vote before Friday’s deadline

Bill includes major cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting

If passed, it heads to the President’s desk

House Republicans are moving quickly to pass the so-called Doge spending cuts, a package of budget reductions that slashes $8 billion from foreign aid programs and removes $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS. The bill passed in the Senate early this morning and faces a House vote today, taking advantage of a Friday deadline that allows the package to proceed without Democratic support.

Appeals court: Uvalde records must be released

Court rules Uvalde officials violated Texas Public Information Act

Records relate to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting

Ruling is a win for media transparency

A Texas appeals court has ordered Uvalde County and its school district to release key public records about the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The ruling affirms a previous judgment that officials unlawfully withheld documents, marking a major legal win for journalists and advocates of government transparency.

Flood response to be focus of Texas special session

State lawmakers will reconvene Monday in Austin

Flood-related legislation includes early warning systems, emergency communications, and relief funds

Session begins Monday at noon

In response to the Central Texas flood disaster, Governor Abbott has called lawmakers back for a special legislative session. On the agenda: improving disaster readiness, communication systems, and speeding up storm recovery efforts. Legislators are also expected to propose relief funding and review rules that may slow down emergency response times.

Shooting victim in Agua Dulce identified

Medical Examiner IDs victim as 23-year-old Andres Canas

Body was found in a park restroom on July 10

Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple persons of interest

Authorities have identified the man found shot to death at Younts Park in Agua Dulce as 23-year-old Andres Canas. The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting appears to stem from a domestic dispute, and they are currently investigating several persons of interest.

Municipal Court holding Community Court at library

Event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Held at Ben F. McDonald Library on Greenwood Drive

Offers help with tickets, violations, payment plans, and more

If you’ve got some legal loose ends to tie up, the Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting a Community Court at the Ben F. McDonald Library this Saturday. Residents can speak with a judge to resolve tickets, request defensive driving, or set up payment plans, all in a low-pressure environment.

Free movies and live music with Bay Jammin' Series

Live music tonight from 7:30 pm –10:30 pm at Cole Park

Free showing of Transformers One Friday after sunset

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs

It’s a perfect weekend to unwind at Cole Park! The Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series continues with live music tonight and a family-friendly movie screening tomorrow. Friday night’s feature is Transformers One, starting after sunset. Admission is free—just bring something comfy to sit on.

Thanks for spending your morning with us!

Whether you’re tackling that to-do list, catching a concert at the park, or simply soaking up the sun, we hope your weekend gets off to a great start. We’ll be back Monday morning with more local updates and headlines that matter to the Coastal Bend. Until then, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann