CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here.

As we get your Wednesday started, we wanted to let you know that today marks the beginning of our vacation! We’re celebrating our one-year wedding anniversary! We’ll be off the anchor desk through next Thursday, but the KRIS 6 News team will still be here bringing you the latest. This morning’s headlines include a new lawsuit from the DOJ against Texas, a recall of a popular sparkling water brand, and the kickoff of a summer favorite at Cole Park. Let’s get into it.

6 Things to Know: DOJ sues Texas over tuition policy, Topo Chico recall issued, CCPD auction this weekend

DOJ sues Texas over tuition policy



DOJ files lawsuit challenging Texas’ in-state tuition rule

Policy allows undocumented immigrants who live in Texas to pay in-state rates

DOJ argues the rule discriminates against out-of-state U.S. citizens

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over a controversial higher education policy. The lawsuit claims that Texas is discriminating against out-of-state college students by offering in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants. The DOJ argues that a two-decade-old Texas law allowing immigrants to pay lower in-state tuition is unconstitutional. Some Texas lawmakers have been working to potentially revise the law.

Court blocks DOE layoffs



Federal court halts Trump administration’s mass layoff plan

Judges say only Congress can dismantle a federal agency

Education Department employees ordered to be reinstated

A federal appeals court has denied the Trump administration’s request to move forward with plans to effectively shut down the Department of Education. The First Circuit Court ruled that the administration failed to show it could lawfully lay off workers without impairing the department’s functions. The court supported a lower ruling that reinstates employees and confirms only Congress has the authority to eliminate a federal agency.

Topo Chico recall issued



Coca-Cola recalls mineral water in several states including Texas

Possible contamination with pseudomonas bacteria

No illnesses reported, but warning issued for immunocompromised

Coca-Cola has issued a recall for certain bottles of Topo Chico mineral water. The affected products were distributed to retailers in Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. The recall comes after concerns over possible contamination with pseudomonas, a naturally occurring bacteria that can be dangerous to those with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported so far.

CCPD auction this weekend



Auction includes 150+ cars, trucks, motorcycles, and jet skis

Viewing day is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Auction starts Saturday at 10 a.m., gates open at 8

The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting its onsite auction sale this weekend. More than 150 vehicles—including trucks, cars, motorcycles, and jet skis—will be up for grabs. The preview day is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city impound lot at 5485 Greenwood Drive. The auction is Saturday at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 8. You must be registered and have a bidder number to enter. No purses, backpacks, or attendees under 18 are allowed.

Bay Jammin' kicks off tonight



Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater

Free family movie Friday night featuring The Wild Robot

Bring lawn chairs and blankets; events are free and open to all

The Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series returns tonight at Cole Park Amphitheater. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and continues until 10. On Friday, enjoy a showing of The Wild Robot after sunset. It’s free and open to the public—just bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and a little Coastal Bend breeze.

Port Avenue ramp closures



I-37 exit ramps to Port Ave. and Crosstown will be closed

Closure begins tonight at 9 p.m. and ends Friday at 6 a.m.

Detours expected as Harbor Bridge sign work continues

Starting tonight, the southbound exit ramps from I-37 to Port Avenue and Crosstown will be closed. Crews will be working on sign installation as part of the Harbor Bridge project. The closure will run from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for delays and follow posted detours.

Thanks for starting your day with us on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. While we take a little time off to celebrate their anniversary, your morning team will still be here helping you stay informed across the Coastal Bend.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind friends!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann