6 Things to Know: DHS issues warning of heightened threats following Iran strikes, Abbott vetoes THC ban

A lot happened over the weekend, so lets get right into it. Tensions are escalating overseas as the U.S. confirms strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and at home, Homeland Security is warning of heightened threats. We’re also watching a major military summit overseas, state-level vetoes here in Texas, and a recall push that could shake up Kingsville politics. Here’s a look at the headlines we’re following for you this Tuesday morning.

6 Things to Know: DHS issues warning of heightened threats following Iran strikes, Gov. Abbott vetoes THC ban, Kingsville City Council meeting

U.S. confirms "monumental damage" from strikes on Iranian nuclear sites



U.S. stealth bombers dropped bunker-buster bombs on underground facilities

Strikes targeted three major nuclear locations: Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow

President Trump and U.S. defense officials say early assessments show “extremely severe” destruction

President Donald Trump says airstrikes carried out over the weekend caused “monumental damage” to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Military officials say 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs were used in precision attacks on three underground nuclear sites. Satellite images show heavy damage to the facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, with Trump saying the greatest destruction occurred deep beneath the surface.

DHS issues warning of heightened threats following Iran strikes



Cyberattacks expected to increase

Bulletin warns of retaliatory violence, especially if Iran issues a religious ruling

Anti-Semitic attacks also cited as a growing concern

In the wake of the U.S. strikes, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of heightened threats here at home. A bulletin released late Monday says low-level cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure are likely. Officials also warn the threat of physical violence could rise, particularly if Iran’s leaders call for religious retaliation against the United States.

NATO Summit to focus on defense spending and global conflicts



32-member nations to meet in The Hague this week

President Trump will speak Wednesday

NATO nations pledging to increase military budgets to 5% of GDP

The NATO Summit kicks off this week in The Hague, with President Trump expected to give a keynote address tomorrow. Global security and military presence in the Middle East will top the agenda, along with cyber defense and ongoing international conflicts. The summit follows renewed pressure from the U.S. for allies to boost their defense spending — a message many appear to be answering.

Senate set for test vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’



Legislation extends Trump-era tax cuts and boosts military, border funding

Includes cuts to federal spending and Medicaid changes

Senate expected to debate the full bill later this week

The Senate is expected to hold a test vote this week on President Trump’s domestic policy bill, which includes extended tax cuts, increased defense and border funding, and federal spending reductions. The bill is said to increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion and limit the courts' powers to protect some constitutional rights by providing oversight. The President has referred to the legislation as his “Big Beautiful Bill” and is hoping to push it through before the July 4th deadline.

Gov. Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls for regulation instead



Senate Bill 3 vetoed late Sunday

Abbott wants lawmakers to return July 21st for a special session

Governor supports regulating, not banning, THC products like Delta 8 and Delta 9

Governor Greg Abbott has vetoed Senate Bill 3, which would have banned consumable hemp products containing any form of THC.

Instead, Abbott is calling a special session on July 21st to craft a law that would regulate the industry rather than prohibit it outright.

That includes products like Delta-8 and Delta-9, which have become widely available across the state.

Kingsville commissioners could face recall vote



Petition targets three city officials

Recall cites unprofessional behavior, personnel issues, and fiscal neglect

Enough signatures reportedly gathered to proceed with election

The Kingsville City Council will meet today to discuss a recall petition that could lead to a special election removing three city commissioners. Commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa, and Leo Alarcon are accused of misconduct, targeting personnel, and neglecting policies and budgets. Our Stephanie Molina is following this story closely, and we’ll bring you updates on air and online as this unfolds.

