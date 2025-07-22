6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi council moves public comment to evening, FEMA search, rescue chief steps down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your KRIS 6 News Sunrise update. We hope your week is off to a smooth start. Whether you’re planning ahead for tonight’s city council meeting, keeping an eye on travel changes, or just sipping your morning coffee, we’ve got everything you need to know today right here in one place.

6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi council meeting moves public comment to evening, FEMA search and rescue chief steps down

Corpus Christi council meeting moves public comment to evening

New public comment time: 5:30 p.m.

Registration required only for this session

City officials cannot respond during comment period

If you’re headed to city hall today, be aware of a new schedule: public comment for Corpus Christi City Council meetings now starts at 5:30 p.m. This shift from midday aims to give more neighbors a chance to participate after work.

You’ll need to register to speak during the 5:30 p.m. session either online or in person at City Hall. No early registration is needed if you’re commenting on a specific agenda item as it comes up during the meeting. Remember, city officials and staff will be listening, but they’re not permitted to respond during public comment.

Fire damages home on Sheridan Drive

No injuries reported

Neighbor checked for smoke inhalation

Red Cross assisting homeowner

Corpus Christi firefighters responded to a house fire Monday evening around 6:30 on Sheridan Drive near McArdle. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the flames. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. One neighbor who rushed in to help was treated for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is now helping the homeowner with recovery efforts.

FEMA search and rescue chief steps down

Ken Pagurek resigns after more than a decade

Returns to the Philadelphia Fire Department

Resignation follows criticism of FEMA’s recent response

FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Chief, Ken Pagurek, has resigned. He’s leaving the federal agency after more than 10 years to return to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The resignation follows widespread criticism of FEMA’s response to the deadly July 4th flooding in Central Texas, which killed over 130 people and left many communities scrambling for federal aid. Some inside the agency blame the delay in response on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her new policies on FEMA.

Congress scrutinizes U.S. organ transplant system

House Republicans to host hearing today

Lawmakers cite “shocking” safety concerns

Focus on improving oversight and accountability

Today on Capitol Hill, House Republicans are holding an oversight hearing into the nation’s organ transplant system. Representatives Brett Guthrie and John Joyce say they've uncovered serious concerns over patient safety and organizational mismanagement.

The hearing aims to shine a light on how transplant agencies plan to reform their operations and rebuild trust.

Major recall issued for above-ground pools

Affects Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup brands

Compression strap poses drowning risk

Sold at Walmart, Target, and online

A recall has been issued for millions of above-ground pools sold by major retailers like Walmart and Target. The affected models made by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup. They include a compression strap that children can use to climb into the pool even without a ladder.

Several drownings have already been reported. If you own one of these pools, contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit.

Southwest sets date for assigned seating

Open seating ends January 27

Seat selection tied to fare levels

Tickets with assigned seats available next week

Southwest Airlines is officially moving away from its famous open seating policy. Starting January 27, passengers will be assigned seats based on the type of ticket they purchase.

Fare levels will include standard, preferred, and extra legroom seating. Assigned seat tickets can be purchased beginning next week.

For more updates anytime, visit KRISTV.com or catch us on air throughout the morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann