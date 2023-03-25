51st Annual Round Up Days and Music Fest is underway in Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce has kicked off the 51st Annual Round Up Days & Music Festival, taking place March 24 - 25, at N.O. Simmons Park in Ingleside.

The event was started nearly 50 years ago as a street dance party that now includes carnival, food trucks, marketplace vendors, and lots of entertainment.

The gates open at Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Admission is $5, and kids ages 8 and under or veterans and military are free.

This year there are carnival rides, food trucks, craft vendors, a corn hole tournament and more. The headliner for the Friday show is the Lone Star Skynyrd band and Saturdays headliner is Lucky Joe.

Funds raised from the scholarship fund for Ingleside High School Scholarship Program.

To register for this event, click here.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.