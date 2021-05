CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The medical examiner's office has identified the identity of a body found off Lake Placid Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie DeLeon, 50, was found by police at about 3:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Homicide detectives responded to the report of the body at the scene and are actively investigating.

It's currently unknown if it’s foul play or the death was from natural causes.

*This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information comes available.