42-year-old man hospitalized after Harbor Lights shooting

Corpus Christi police have taken one person into custody and another injured following a shooting.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: Corpus Christi police say they have made no arrests in connection with the shooting on Harbor Lights on Thursday night.

However, the person who discharged their weapon and the shooting victim knew each other.

The victim is a 42-year-old man, who remained in the hospital in critical condition late last night.

Police say that whether charges could be filed will be determined by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday on Harbor Lights Drive.

Officers say two people got into a fight ending with one person shooting the other.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

CCPD has not yet released the names of those involved or a motive.

Police say the investigation continues.

