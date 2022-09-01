4-year-old student at John F. Kennedy Elementary found with loaded handgun on Wednesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

UPDATE: Aug. 31 at 2:58 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed a 4-year-old student was found with a loaded handgun at John F. Kennedy Elementary.

An off-duty Corpus Christi Police officer was working at the campus, located on the 1100 block of Villarreal Drive.

"Additional officers responded to the school to assist with the investigation. Investigators arrived at the residence of the student and were able to identify the owners of the handgun, which were identified as the parents of the child," stated police in a social media post.

Police said 30-year-old Paul Torres was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to children and was additionally charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind all our citizens to ensure that firearms are safely stored. We recommend that all guns are unloaded, trigger locked, and in a locked gun safe, or pistol box with the ammunition locked away separately," officials said.

Officials added the keys for guns and ammunition should be stored out of reach of children and away from the weapons and ammunition.

Parents should frequently check to make sure these types of items are stored properly and remain secure.

ORIGINAL:

On August 31, at approximately 9:00 a.m., school administration from John F. Kennedy Elementary received information that a student was in possession of a weapon on campus.

A Corpus Christi Police officer on campus immediately took possession of the weapon, and the school was placed on lockdown.

"Additional officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department also arrived to assist," said school officials.

School administration sent out a statement to the parents of students addressing Wednesday's incident.

According to school officials, no students were in "imminent danger," but as a precaution, the campus had "increased police presence and maintained a higher level of security."

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m., and the campus was declared "all clear" by CCPD.

The letter does not distinguish what type of weapon was discovered on the student.

West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia states in the letter sent out that parents can contact John K. Kennedy Elementary if they have any questions or safety concerns.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.



