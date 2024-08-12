37-year-old man arrested for throwing rocks at passing vehicles near SPID and I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man is behind bars after throwing rocks at several passing vehicles on State Highway 358 and IH 37.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department's Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 7:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to State Highway 358 and IH 37 overpass in reference to a male wearing a black shirt and shorts, throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

"Officers arrived and located the described male and immediately detained him while they conducted their investigation. Officers spoke with the victims of six vehicles that had been damaged by the rocks thrown by the male," said Senior Officer Collier.

Luckily, there were no major injuries reported. 37-year-old Estevan Hernandez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the City Detention Center for booking.