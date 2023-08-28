31-year-old female arrested in city's latest homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting on the west side of Corpus Christi Friday night.

Just after 8:02 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 1200 block of 17th St. in reference to shots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

"Medics also arrived and quickly transported the male to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, the victim succumbed to his injuries," stated CCPD in a release.

The victim's name and age have not been released by investigators pending an autopsy by the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials said detectives with Robbery-Homicide arrived on the scene to assist with the shooting investigation.

"After speaking with witnesses and checking the area for security cameras, they were able to get suspect and vehicle information. Officers were able to locate the suspect on the south side of town, where she was ultimately taken into custody without incident," added CCPD.

31-year-old Mercedee Nicole Molina was arrested, charged with murder, and transported to the city detention center for booking.

According to an arrest warrant, witnesses said a black Dodge SUV pulled up next to the victim's SUV, and the two parties began to exchange words.

The witness advised detectives that "the passenger side window was rolled down at this time, and he heard gunshots coming from the vehicle. He stated the victim flinched and went down."

The witness also stated that the "vehicle began to slowly drive away, putting the passenger side window up." The victim said the black Dodge SUV passed by him, and he immediately recognized the passenger to be Mercedee Molina.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.