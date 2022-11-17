27-year-old Mission man sent to federal prison for hiding kilos of heroin in floorboards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 27-year-old man residing in Mission, Texas, has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession of nine kilograms of heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery, Gerardo Torres pleaded guilty on April 5 and was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison on Nov. 15.

"At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence detailing how Torres was arrested in May 2021 for smuggling four undocumented individuals unlawfully present in the United States," said officials.

Officials said that Torres fled from the police in a Ford Mustang, reaching speeds of 105 mph in that incident.

"On Sept.10, 2021, Torres arrived at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint while driving a white Nissan Sentra. At that time, authorities believed he was carrying illegal narcotics and referred him to secondary inspection," said officials.

Border Patrol Agents noticed tool marks on his passenger seat rails. After moving the seat back, agents found white overspray on the wires beneath the seat.

"They lifted the carpet off the floorboard and found a trap door with four vacuum-sealed bundles wrapped in clear cellophane within the compartment," said investigators.

After Border Patrol Agents continued to search the vehicle, they found another trap door with five bundles wrapped in black electrical tape.

"The nine bundles were later determined to be 9.086 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $545,160," said officials.

Additional trap doors were found by Agents, but they were empty.

Torres will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal prison to be determined in the near future.