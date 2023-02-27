26th annual Whooping Crane Festival draws in crowds from all over the US

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was the last day of the 26th Annual Whooping Crane Festival. It's the celebration of the cranes in their winter home at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.

The four-day event featured a variety of things for guests to experience, from hearing from bird experts, nature tours by land or sea, and a trade show.

President of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau Brett Stawar says this event draws in thousands of people every year from all over to see the endangered whooping crane and other migratory birds.

Stawar says it's especially great for photographers and artists but hopes everyone leaves appreciating the beauty of the Coastal Bend.

"Folks that come in here, they come and appreciate the island that we have here in Port Aransas and the nature that we're trying to preserve and the lifestyle of our residents here as well. So it's been a great weekend to welcome back folks to Port Aransas," said Stawar.

Tours often fill up fast at this festival, so if you're looking forward to the 27th Annual Whooping Crane Festival, Stawar says to get your tickets early when they go on sale in November.

