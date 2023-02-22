Watch Now
23-year-old man shot after riding through west side neighborhood, homicide detectives investigating

A 23-year-old man was shot while riding in an SUV through the 2700 block of Guadalupe Street on Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 21, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in a west side neighborhood and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to Lieutenant Michael Pena, dispatch received a call around 4:11 a.m. in regards to a male who had been shot and was being transported to a nearby hospital.

"Officers responded to the hospital and arrived as the 23-year-old victim was being dropped off," said Lt. Pena.

Police officers were able to speak to the occupants of the SUV and discovered that one of the rear-seat passengers had been shot after the group had circled the 2700 block of Guadalupe a couple of times.

"As the officers canvassed the area, they were able to locate several casings and a handgun. At this time, no offender has been identified," said Lt. Pena.

Officials said the 23-year-old male victim underwent surgery at a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.  

The victim's identity has not been released at this time, pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

