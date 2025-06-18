2025 City of Corpus Christi Juneteenth holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In honor of Juneteenth, many City of Corpus Christi offices will close on Thursday, June 19, reflecting the community's commitment to recognizing this pivotal day in history. Significant closures include City Hall, Public Libraries, the Municipal Court, Development Services, and the Public Health District services.

Solid Waste Operations

Residents should note that garbage and recycling services will be paused on Juneteenth. Thursday’s collections will occur on Saturday, June 21. Additionally, pick-ups of heavy brush and bulky items are suspended. While the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center are closed, the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill remains operational between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services

Animal Care Services will be closed for the holiday. However, urgent animal-related concerns can be addressed by calling (361) 886-2600.

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities

While several services close for Juneteenth, recreation opportunities are available:

Tennis Centers: The H-E-B Tennis Center and Al Kruse Tennis Center will welcome guests from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Golf Courses: Lozano Golf Center is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Oso Golf Course is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Public Pools: Operating hours vary, with available swim times at Bill Witt Pool, Collier Pool, West Guth Pool, and Corpus Christi Natatorium. Greenwood Pool, H-E-B Pool, and Oso Pool are currently closed.

Splash Pads: Enjoy the Cole Park, Lindale Park, Bill Witt Park, Manuel Q. Salinas Park, and West Haven Park splash pads, all open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Though the Learning Center is closed, walking trails and playgrounds are open daily from dawn to dusk for those desiring outdoor activities.

Additional Closures

City facilities, including Senior Centers, Recreation Centers, After-Hour Kid Power, and gymnasiums, will remain closed to the public on Juneteenth. Please note that gymnasiums will be available only to registered summer camp participants.

City Utility Billing Office

Please plan accordingly, as the City Utility Billing Office will close on June 19. However, payments remain feasible through the City’s Online Payment Portal at www.corpuschristitx.gov, or any local HEB location, given you have your account number accessible. The office will reopen on June 20, continuing standard operations.

City Call Center

The 311 Call Center stands closed in observance of Juneteenth. City service requests can still be submitted via the MYCC311 app, and the center is set to resume operations at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, June 20. For emergencies such as wastewater issues, gas leaks, or street flooding, calling 311 will connect residents to dispatchers responding to urgent cases only.