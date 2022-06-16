2022 City of Corpus Christi Juneteenth holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A majority of City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.
Take a look at the city's schedule listed below:
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling will be collected for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
- There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Monday, June 20
- Heavy brush collection remains unchanged with set-out scheduled for area 3-A from June 15 through June 19
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, June 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- The Cefe Valenzuela landfill will remain open on Monday, June 20, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Animal Care Services:
- Open Saturday, June 18, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, June 19.
- Open Monday, June 20. Extended hours for a special adoption event from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome
- To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606
Public Libraries:
- All libraries will be closed on Monday, June 20
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours
- Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours
Public Pools (Hours of operation vary by location):
- Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
- Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only)
- Open Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed
- Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed
- H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
- Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed
Other County Closures Include:
Keach Family Library [library.nuecescountytx.gov]
1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd.
Robstown, TX 78380
Bishop County Library [library.nuecescountytx.gov]
115 S Ash
Bishop, TX 78343
County Law Library [library.nuecescountytx.gov]
Nueces County Courthouse
901 Leopard St.
Floor: 6 Room: 601
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Community Centers: Closed
Nueces County Animal Control:
4540 FM 892
Robstown, TX 78380
County Facilities Remaining Open Include:
Nueces County Coastal Parks
- Horace Caldwell Pier
- Padre Balli Park
- Briscoe King Pavilion
- Packery Channel Park
Nueces County Inland Parks
- Hazel Bazemore Park
- John J. Sablatura Park