Southside power mostly restored

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The AEP Texas outage map shows that power has been mostly restored on the Southside of Corpus Christi.

ORIGINAL STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in the Weber and Holly area.

According to Omar Lopez from AEP Texas, the outage seemed weather-related, but the official cause is not known yet.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke says it was a blown transformer that blew in the area, and that a school lost power.

Lopez said the power went down at 1:45 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m..

