18-year-old male shot and killed in officer-involved-shooting Sunday morning on Everhart Road

Erin Holly/ KRIS 6 News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One 18-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Everhart Road Sunday morning.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Chief Mike Markle, police were dispatched to an assault in progress at the Ranch Dance Hall around 1:33 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

When officers arrived, they observed an assault taking place on the side of the building at the corner of Everhart Road and Bernie Drive.

"Officers observed the suspect produced a handgun while over the victim on the ground. One of the officers of the two-men unit engaged the suspect, firing his duty weapon and striking the suspect,” said Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

The 18-year-old male suspect was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

“The officer involved was not injured and, per department policy, will be placed on administrative leave,” added Officer Collier.

No other information has been released regarding the 18-year-old male suspect who was shot.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

