18-year-old female injured following shooting; investigation is ongoing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in Corpus Christi on Tuesday morning.

The victim arrived at Driscoll Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after 8 a.m., according to police.

The teen's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Police have not released information about where the shooting occurred or any potential suspects in the case.

The shooting investigation is ongoing, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

