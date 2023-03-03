Watch Now
18 wheeler, truck crash reported by Nueces County ESD 2

Nueces County ESD 2
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 20:09:47-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2) reported a vehicle crash near Driscoll, TX involving an 18 wheeler and a truck on Farm to Market Rd. 665, according to a recent Facebook post.

Four different crews from Nueces County ESD 3, Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD 1, Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 2 responded. Rescue, EMS and hazmat service were all needed and provided by all agencies, the Facebook post stated.

There are no other information at this time, KRIS 6 News will provide updates.

