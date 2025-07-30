15 Years of ArtWalk Presented by HEB: Downtown Corpus Christi Celebrates 15th Anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (CCDMD) is preparing to mark a major milestone as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of the beloved First Friday ArtWalk, presented by H-E-B.

Organizers want to invite the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Twisted Tea & Shiner Blonde Stage presented by Andrew’s Distributing in front of Retro Arcade & Bar on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.

ArtWalk has a colorful history before becoming the cherished monthly event it is today. It started as an initiative by the CCDMD, fueled by strong support and contributions from various downtown businesses eager to draw patrons to their storefronts.

The event initially found its home in La Retama Park. As more and more people began attending, it expanded to include Artesian Park and participating businesses. By 2021, it transformed into a street-block party format, closing off four blocks and two parks. In 2023, First Friday experienced significant growth, increasing to a 12-block street closure, and ultimately settling into its current 10-block layout.

“First Friday ArtWalk has become more than just an event. It’s a celebration of Corpus Christi’s creative identity and vibrancy,” says Michelle Smythe, K Space Contemporary Executive Director and one of the first businesses to support and curate First Friday ArtWalk. “It’s connected artists, businesses, and neighbors in a way that transforms our downtown into an expression of creativity and community every month.”

The First Friday ArtWalk now includes more than 250 pop-up vendors and food trucks, three stages with live music, and over 20 downtown businesses that offer specials, sales, art exhibitions, and pop-up bars.

“Celebrating fifteen years of First Friday ArtWalk is a testament to the vibrant creativity, culture, and community spirit that define Downtown Corpus Christi,” says Arlene Medrano, Executive Director of the CCDMD. “What began as a small gathering of artists and downtown businesses has grown into a beloved and iconic monthly event in downtown that supports local talent and brings the city together. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and are even more excited for what’s ahead.”

A First Friday ArtWalk Economic Impact Study, conducted in partnership with the South Texas Economic Development Center (STEDC) at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi, revealed that the monthly event has a significant economic effect on our city.

Officials say the event brings in $16.27 million in total output, supporting 180 jobs citywide, earning $5.5 million in labor income, and contributing $8.73 million to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) citywide.