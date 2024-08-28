14th annual Paddle for Parkinson's making a splash on the island

14th annual Paddle for Parkinson's fundraiser kayaking and paddle boarding fundraiser is on Sat. Aug 31 at Billish Park on the island.

$173,000 has been raised to help Parkinson's research over the past 13 years of the race.

People of all ages are welcome to participate, and registration is open until 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can use anything powered by a paddle or a peddle.

After the 2.5-mile race, there will be a ceremony with awards, live music, and food at Billish Park for participants and spectators.

The 14th annual Paddle for Parkinson's fundraiser kayaking and paddle boarding race takes place. Aug 31st at Don and Sandy Billish Park on Padre Island. All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward funding research for a cure for Parkinson's Disease. The Catch the Cure organization started in 2007 with the goal of finding a cure for Parkinson's. The organization held fishing tournament fundraisers for the first three years, and then, in the fourth year, it turned into Paddle for Parkinson's.

“Well, the local organizer, Mona Singleterry, had created a support group that helps families and individuals who have family members or friends who are suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. And some of the funds also go to national organizations that are trying to find a cure," Elaine Motl, the Public Relations Chair for Paddle for Parkinson's, said.

The race begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Participants will launch their kayaks or paddle boards at the boat ramp behind Don and Sandy Billish Park. People of all ages are allowed to participate with any manually operated stand-up paddleboard, kayak, row boat, canoe, or anything powered by a paddle.

”It’s a great way for all of us to get together, and you know, just have a good time, and it's actually for a great cause," Ronald Bohannan, a Paddle for Parkinson’s Participant, said.

The race is a 2.5-mile loop from the boat ramp behind Billish Park to a turnaround area down the canal at the Padre Island Yacht Club and back to the finish line at Billish Park. The Parkinson's cause hits home for many of the race participants.

“My best friend from high school, his wife has Parkinson's, had Parkinson's for quite a long time. They came down to visit. They talked about it a little bit. She likes to do benefits, and so I told her about this benefit and said it's a great way to help the Parkinson's case," Bohannan said.

The fun does not stop at the end of the race course.

“After the event, we invite everyone to Billish Park. There will be an award ceremony. There’s live music. There’s barbecue for purchase. You can buy a t-shirt and support the race that way, and it's just a good time," Motl said.

Registration for the race is open until 8:30 a.m. Saturday, half an hour before the race starts. If you don't own a paddle board or kayak, don't worry. Paddle for Parkinson's partners with Wind & Wave Watersports. Rentals are available at Wind & Wave Watersports located at 10721 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418.

“I have a friend whose brother has Parkinson's, so I thought I would get involved and learn more about it. I would like to be a part of anything that benefits charities," Motl said.

Parking for the event will be available along Gypsy Drive and Fortuna Bay Drive. For more information on registration and packet pickup for participants, click here.

