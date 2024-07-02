117th District Judge Susan Barclay warns citizens of fraudulent scam

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A scam is making its way throughout the Nueces County area involving unpaid loans.

117th District Judge Susan Barclay says several people have been contacting her office regarding "suspicious emails and documents" with her name on them. She says scammers are contacting people in Nueces County and telling them they have unpaid fines and will be arrested if they do not pay.

"Courts would certainly not send out documents, email documents, or send out documents like this. And absolutely would not follow up or phone people asking for money to get themselves out of this type of predicament," said 117th District Judge Susan Barclay.

Judge Barclay says it's alarming how far scammers have gone to take advantage of people.

If you receive a strange call, text, email, or letter, report it to the police immediately.