Ten confirmed dead in crash south of Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Ten people are confirmed dead with multiple injuries in a major traffic accident on U.S. Highway 281 near Encino south of Falfurrias in Brooks County, DPS officials said.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the DPS, said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. when a passenger van carrying 24 people was traveling too fast on Highway 281 about 20 miles south of Falfurrias.

The driver hit a utility pole after taking a curve too fast and then rammed into a stop sign.

The driver and nine passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Brandley said the vehicle was not involved in a pursuit.

The injured people were taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the identities of the deceased will be released once they are properly identified and next of kin is notified.

DPS Troopers continue to investigate the crash.