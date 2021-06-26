10 rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the ocean on Saturday

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One local organization was joined by dozens of excited spectators in Port Aransas on Saturday to release 10 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean.

Amos Rehabilitation Keep (The ARK) released the sea turtles around 10 a.m at beach marker 35 on Mustang Island in Port Aransas. The release was in partnership with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute and Mission-Aransas Reserve.

One Loggerhead, four Kemp's Ridley, and five Green sea turtles were released. The Kemp's Ridley sea turtles had been in the care of the ARK since December after 20 were shipped to them as part of a nationwide effort to rehabilitate the turtles after a large cold-stun event in the Northeast.

"The Kemps were the last ones to be released from the bunch so we're very excited to get them out and back into their home," said Animal Rehabilitation with the ARK, Jasmine Lopez.

The ARK will be at Whataburger Field Saturday night at the Hooks game showcasing some of their animals. Half the proceeds of the raffle being hosted will be donated to the facility. A live feed of more turtles being released will stream Sunday on the ARK's Facebook page. If you would like to donate to the ARK's rehabilitation efforts, visit friendsoftheark.org.