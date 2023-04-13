Watch Now
10 dogs need forever homes immediately

Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigation the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) is conducting involving an animal cruelty call is expected to bring in a large number of new animals to be impounded. To make room for this new influx, the CCACS is reaching out to you to help find some of their existing animals a new home, quick!

How can you help?
1. Adopting
2. Fostering
3. Share this story with your family and friends
4. Reach out to CCACS rescue partners to see how you can help (foster for them, transport for them, etc.)

Here's a video to see each of these pets that need immediate placement:

To view all of the pets available, please visit www.24petconnect.com

The facility is open Monday – Saturday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. to view our kennels in person at 2626 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.

