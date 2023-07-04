1 person killed, 4 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 361

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One person was killed, and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on State Highway 361, according

to Nueces County ESD 2.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of Hwy 361 just before 8:30 p.m. in reference

to a major crash.

"When officers arrived, they found one adult female who had passed due to her injuries," CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said.

During the investigation, police found out one vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 361, and one vehicle was traveling northbound. Investigators said the vehicle traveling northbound attempted to turn into the 100 block of La Concha Boulevard and struck the other vehicle.

"With the initial impact, one of the vehicles then struck another vehicle that was waiting to exit La Concha Blvd," Lt. Pena said.

First responders said four other people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who was pronounced deceased at the scene has not been identified, as the crash is still under investigation.

Lt. Pena added that there will be additional police units patrolling the streets for the Fourth of July holiday.