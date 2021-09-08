$1.2 Billion Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Approved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council approved an operating and capital budget of $1.2 billion for Fiscal Year 2022 which begins October 1.

The balanced budget is designed to address the community’s top priorities including streets, public safety, parks, and neighborhood improvements. With this budget, we can invest significant dollars into high-priority areas with no City property tax rate increase in the FY 2022 Budget. The City’s financial reserves also remain strong, and all three credit rating agencies reaffirmed in July Corpus Christi’s credit rating as being in the high-grade category.

The budget includes:

$122.3 million in street maintenance and reconstruction equating to over $328 million in three years

$2 million for a third in-house street rehabilitation paving crew composed of 12 positions and new equipment

$750 thousand for Safe Route to School program to rehabilitate citywide sidewalk infrastructure near education centers

$880 thousand for Vision Zero enhancements and internally illuminated LED street name signs

Funding for 10 new police officer positions; five more than planned and adds 30 instead of 25 new Police Officer positions within Council’s five-year plan

New police academy fully funded in budget scheduled to begin construction in 2022

Significant equipment upgrades like in-car mobile data computers, Computer Aided Dispatch system and Record Management System (RMS), additional Police marked vehicles, Crime Scene mapping drone

Funding for eight new firefighter positions to create additional medic unit placed at Station 17 (Yorktown) bringing total to 13 from 12

Equipment upgrades to include three ambulance medic units, one fire pumper truck, potable water tanker truck, and Hazmat Material Response Unit

New Fire Station #3 located at Morgan Avenue fully funded for construction with a budget

$2.9 million budgeted for numerous one-time capital improvements at ten area parks including two new dog parks and a new splash pad at Cole Park

Addition of eight swim instructors to expand the summer swim instruction program

Funding for an additional 230 shade trees throughout City parks

Funding for the reconstruction of People’s Boardwalk

Funding for dredging as part of the pier replacement project

Upgrades to Seawall and Miradors lighting

Seawall event programming

Facility improvements to the Art Center and Art Museum and full operational funding for the History & Science Center

Two additional live release coordinators and one additional veterinarian position

Four full-time Animal Care kennel techs

Five additional code enforcement officers bringing total to 28 from 23

Assessment and initial exterior improvements at La Retama Library

Addition of two positions for Litter Crew to clean major commercial corridors

Remove storm water from the water rate and create an equitable fee structure.

No property tax rate increase

No Solid Waste rate increases

No Gas rate increases

Small Wastewater increase of $1.97 a month for an average residential customer with a 5000-gallon winter quarter average

Water rates go down for most residential customers with a neutral offset for the new stand-alone Storm Water Fee

Community engagement matters, and as part of the FY 2022 budget process, Council Members and City staff hosted community meetings in all five City Council Districts for the third straight year in a row. Resident input was instrumental in finalizing the budget. An overwhelming request was for more street funding. As a result, $812,219 was added for residential street reconstruction.

For about three decades, the City and prior City Councils have attempted without success to implement a stand-alone Storm Water Fee for Corpus Christi. This Mayor and this City Council finally did something about the issue by approving a stand-alone storm water utility and new stand-alone fee structure. In doing so, we fix yet another legacy issue for our community and continue to make Corpus Christi a top-tier city.

“The City’s $1.2 billion dollar budget is a smart budget that had unprecedented public input,” says Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “It is a balanced budget that does not raise property taxes, but instead cuts waste and prioritizes our spending to fix our streets, hire more police officers, firefighters and improve our quality of life.”For more information and to view the approved budget, visit

https://www.cctexas.com/departments/budget-strategic-management [cctexas.com]

