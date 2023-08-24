Leon Taylor Middle School nears construction completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews are working on Leon Taylor Middle Schoo but the only thing missing are the students. Tyler Vernon will be the principal at Leon Taylor Middle School.

“We’re a little bit behind by like 3 weeks but in the grand scheme and the scope of the project it’s nothing we can’t overcome,” Vernon said.

Ingleside ISD students have been back at school since Aug. 15, though sixth through eighth graders still waiting to have a building to call their own.

“Leon Taylor used to be a long hallway, but we’ve expanded that tremendously. That’s all-new construction. All the old classrooms were revamped. Walls were moved and it was modernized,” Vernon said.

The renovations and additions that took 15 months to complete came to a total cost of $26 million.

“It was May 26 when excavators took out oak trees, demolishing the parking lots and (took) out walls immediately,” Vernon said.

Vernon said when construction began, they expected to be done two weeks before school started. But they ran into some hiccups.

"There weren't many delays when it came down to it. There were some supply chain issues and we had a large electrical breaker that just could not get here,” Vernon said.

With that taken care of, the middle school is set to open on Sept. 6.

Before Leon Taylor Middle School officially welcomes students, parents will get all the information they need so they’re prepared, including maps of traffic flow with drop off and pick up spots, bus routes and what students can look forward too this school year.