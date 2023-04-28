Lawmakers considering bills to end driver’s license holds based on unpaid fines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver’s license can be placed on hold for several reasons, most of them traffic violations.

Gilbert Hernandez, the City of Corpus Christi's Municipal Court Director said the issues start when a driver doesn't take care of their citation.

"A judge will typically issue warrants, if they do that than those cases will be sent to OmniBase,” Hernandez said.

OmniBase is a program run by DPS that then places a hold on your driver’s license. This is meant to make sure drivers with outstanding violations address it immediately.

"Let’s say that the violation happened in 2015 and the court didn't issue a warrant until this year and now its reported to OmniBase in 2015. That person still didn't take care of their violation in 2015,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said drivers that have a hold here in Corpus Christi have to take responsibility.

"They have to plead guilty or no contest or not guilty on that violation,” Hernandez explained. “Now that does not necessarily remove the hold because if you plead guilty on that case, you have to pay the fine and it won’t be clear until that fine is paid in full.”

Hernandez tells us he doesn't support the proposed bills.

"If that’s take away then that's a tool the court will no longer have to enforce those violations,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez adds, every city has different policies and if you have a hold on your license and want to address it, you could reach out to your city's municipal court for options.