Tuloso-Midway schools stand out in this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly a clean sweep by the Tuloso Midway School District in this week's Kitchen Cops report.
We met Olga, Irene, and Raquel at Tuloso-Midway's Primary School. They told us the school's cafeteria staff includes three other workers, so this honor goes out to them as well. Congratulations!
Also earning a score of 100 at TMISD, which, by the way, is in intersession this week, so few, if any, cafeteria staff were available, Tuloso Intermediate School on Overland. Way to go cafeteria crew!
The cafeteria crew at Tuloso Midway High School also earned a 100 from inspectors this week.
So like we said, nearly a clean sweep by the TMISD, since the middle school was not in this week's report.
There are 12 other places that earned 100's from inspectors as well, so we thank all of them for keeping it clean and safe for customers.
There are 21 places on this week's A list, meaning they earned scores between 99-90 from inspectors.
Saltgrass Steakhouse on SPID is on this week's B list with nine violations noted by inspectors, scoring an 87.
The Sonic Drive-In at 3500 Ayers also had nine violations, including live roaches, earning them a score of 86 from inspectors.
Inspectors found five violations at Padre Pizzeria on the Island, and gave then a score of 85.
Here is a complete list of this week's score from health inspectors:
Perfect Score
——————-
- Banda’s located at 8081 Leopard
- El Ranchero Tortilla Factory 3901 Carmen
- Hi Ho Restaurant located at 3703 Morgan
- K-Bob’s Steakhouse located 14526
- La Mala Taquitos located at 749 Horne
- Miller’s Bar-B-Q located at 6601 Weber
- Polar Bear Rolling Ice Cream located at 6410 Weber
- Taqueria los Altos de Jalisco #3 located at 8151 Leopard
- Tuloso Midway High School located at 2653 McKinzie
- Tuloso Midway Intermediate School located at 1921 Overland
- Tuloso Midway Primary School located at 3125 Deer Run
- Veterans Memorial High School located at 3750 Cimarron
- Whataburger located at 9402 Leopard
- Whataburger located at 6425 Weber
- Wienerschnitzel located at 2401 Ayers
A-List
———
99
—-
- El Muelle de San Blas located at 3122 Baldwin
- Pho Life located at 5865 Weber
98
—-
- Saigon’s Civet Café located at 2222 Airline
- Taqueria El Campo located at 3717 Baldwin
- Taqueria Jalisco #8 located at 5813 Weber
- Wing Stop located at 4918 Ayers
97
—-
- La Playa Mexican Grille located at 222 Beach
- Kolda Elementary School located at 3730 Rodd Field
96
—-
- Applebee’s located at 6691 SPID
- Bill Miller’s Bar-B-Que located at 4946 Ayers
- Rudy’s Bar B Q located at 6101 SPID
95
—-
- Ara’s Euro-Fusion Restaurant located at 6917 Staples
- Big Bowl BBQ located at 6410 Weber
- Surfside Sandwich Shoppe located at 15113 SPID
94
—-
- Hester’s Café located at 1714 Alameda
- On the Border Mexican Restaurant located at 5117 SPID
- Starbucks located at 3738 Staples
93
—-
- Costa Sur Wok & Ceviche Bar located at 15133 SPID
- Hermano Solis Restaurant #3 located at 5409 Leopard
91
—-
- Cheddar’s Casual Café located 5855 SPID
90
—-
- The Blue Cove located at 5884 Everhart
B-List
———
87
—-
- Saltgrass Steakhouse located at 6729 SPID
Violations include:
- In-line coolers not at right temperature
- Dirty knives
- Dirty pots
- Chemicals not stored properly
- Chemicals need to be labeled
- Use hand washing sink for handwashing only
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- Use drinking cups with lids
- Store wiping cloths properly
86
—-
- Sonic Drive In located at 3500 Ayers
Violations include:
- Dirty ice bin
- All items need to be stored 6 inches off walk-in freezer floor
- Employees need to wear gloves when handling food
- Wash hands between tasks
- Store grill cleaner in proper place
- Dirty cutting board
- Live roaches
- Floor titles need to be replaced
- Close gaps in the receiving door
85
—-
- Padre Pizzeria located at 14493 SPID
Violations include:
- Dirty ceiling fixtures
- Dirty ice maker
- Food handlers & manager’s card needed
- Water not hot enough
- Dirty walk-in cooler