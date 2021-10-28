Tuloso-Midway schools stand out in this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly a clean sweep by the Tuloso Midway School District in this week's Kitchen Cops report.

We met Olga, Irene, and Raquel at Tuloso-Midway's Primary School. They told us the school's cafeteria staff includes three other workers, so this honor goes out to them as well. Congratulations!

Also earning a score of 100 at TMISD, which, by the way, is in intersession this week, so few, if any, cafeteria staff were available, Tuloso Intermediate School on Overland. Way to go cafeteria crew!

The cafeteria crew at Tuloso Midway High School also earned a 100 from inspectors this week.

So like we said, nearly a clean sweep by the TMISD, since the middle school was not in this week's report.

There are 12 other places that earned 100's from inspectors as well, so we thank all of them for keeping it clean and safe for customers.

There are 21 places on this week's A list, meaning they earned scores between 99-90 from inspectors.

Saltgrass Steakhouse on SPID is on this week's B list with nine violations noted by inspectors, scoring an 87.

The Sonic Drive-In at 3500 Ayers also had nine violations, including live roaches, earning them a score of 86 from inspectors.

Inspectors found five violations at Padre Pizzeria on the Island, and gave then a score of 85.

Here is a complete list of this week's score from health inspectors:

Perfect Score

——————-

Banda’s located at 8081 Leopard

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory 3901 Carmen

Hi Ho Restaurant located at 3703 Morgan

K-Bob’s Steakhouse located 14526

La Mala Taquitos located at 749 Horne

Miller’s Bar-B-Q located at 6601 Weber

Polar Bear Rolling Ice Cream located at 6410 Weber

Taqueria los Altos de Jalisco #3 located at 8151 Leopard

Tuloso Midway High School located at 2653 McKinzie

Tuloso Midway Intermediate School located at 1921 Overland

Tuloso Midway Primary School located at 3125 Deer Run

Veterans Memorial High School located at 3750 Cimarron

Whataburger located at 9402 Leopard

Whataburger located at 6425 Weber

Wienerschnitzel located at 2401 Ayers

A-List

———

99

—-

El Muelle de San Blas located at 3122 Baldwin

Pho Life located at 5865 Weber

98

—-



Saigon’s Civet Café located at 2222 Airline

Taqueria El Campo located at 3717 Baldwin

Taqueria Jalisco #8 located at 5813 Weber

Wing Stop located at 4918 Ayers

97

—-



La Playa Mexican Grille located at 222 Beach

Kolda Elementary School located at 3730 Rodd Field

96

—-



Applebee’s located at 6691 SPID

Bill Miller’s Bar-B-Que located at 4946 Ayers

Rudy’s Bar B Q located at 6101 SPID

95

—-



Ara’s Euro-Fusion Restaurant located at 6917 Staples

Big Bowl BBQ located at 6410 Weber

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe located at 15113 SPID

94

—-



Hester’s Café located at 1714 Alameda

On the Border Mexican Restaurant located at 5117 SPID

Starbucks located at 3738 Staples

93

—-



Costa Sur Wok & Ceviche Bar located at 15133 SPID

Hermano Solis Restaurant #3 located at 5409 Leopard

91

—-



Cheddar’s Casual Café located 5855 SPID

90

—-



The Blue Cove located at 5884 Everhart

B-List

———

87

—-



Saltgrass Steakhouse located at 6729 SPID

Violations include:



In-line coolers not at right temperature Dirty knives Dirty pots Chemicals not stored properly Chemicals need to be labeled Use hand washing sink for handwashing only Employees must wear effective hair restraints Use drinking cups with lids Store wiping cloths properly

86

—-



Sonic Drive In located at 3500 Ayers

Violations include:



Dirty ice bin All items need to be stored 6 inches off walk-in freezer floor Employees need to wear gloves when handling food Wash hands between tasks Store grill cleaner in proper place Dirty cutting board Live roaches Floor titles need to be replaced Close gaps in the receiving door

85

—-



Padre Pizzeria located at 14493 SPID



Violations include: