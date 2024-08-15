There's a new place in town and it's earned its first Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker!

This week's perfect scores include -

Auntie Anne's

5313 Saratoga Blvd.

Cabana Pantry

14493 SPID

Coastal Blends

2136 Waldron Rd.

Cos-Way Bait & Tackle

11645 SPID

Believe it or not, Prime Steakhouse and Whiskey Bar near the corner of Yorktown and Cimarron has already been open nearly 2 years now. This is their first perfect score.

Natalie Gonzalez with the honors of putting up their first Kitchen Cops perfect score sticker.

Natalie said this place is her dad Tony's baby, but the entire family is involved.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people in Corpus don't know we're on the Southside. So our main goal right now is to market word of mouth, Facebook, social media, and try to get people out here on this side of town," she said.

Natalie told the story of her dad running a food truck called Flaming Grill downtown for years before finally opening this place.

White tablecloth fine dining known for steaks of course, but also their pork chops, and whiskey bar, and a soon-to-come cigar bar. Congratulations to the Gonzalez family running Prime Steakhouse and Whiskey Bar.

Also earning 100's from inspectors -

El Patron Sweepstakes

4601 SPID

Fisherman's Bait and Seafood Market

1101 Laguna Shores

Milky Coffee Bar

5892 Everhart Rd.

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

Red Dot Pier

11801 SPID

Wahoo Willy's

Hurricane Alley

Whataburger

14301 SPID

Whataburger

3220 Gollihar Rd.

B LIST

———

Taqueria Jalisco #11535 HWY 77

7 violations

88

Taqueria Jalisco #12

3830 S Staples

5 violations

88